Indiana Jones’ Iconic Fedora Sells For $300,000

by : Daniel Richardson on : 30 Jun 2021 12:51
Indiana Jones’ fedora has been sold for an eye-watering $300,000 at a Prop Store Auction in Los Angeles.

Few franchises are as beloved as Indiana Jones, and its iconography is instantly recognisable. On Tuesday, Jones’ signature fedora that was used in the Temple of Doom was sold for a lot more than expected.

Initially, the Prop Store Auction had expected to secure $150,000-$200,000 (USD) for the piece of costuming. However, an unidentified bidder was willing to put $300,000 down for the item.

Disney/LucasfilmDisney/Lucasfilm

The auction house detailed the specifics of the fedora:

Created by Herbert Johnson Hat Company, who also did the hats for Raiders of the Lost Ark, the fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version.

Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film… The fedora is in excellent condition, showing light wear with some signs of age, and comes stored in a plastic hat box.

While the bidder spent more than the auction anticipated, its value could increase. The fifth film in the main series of Indiana Jones is in production, which is likely to renew interest in props and costumes from the widely enjoyed original trilogy.

Equally, the buyer may want to just keep the hat to treasure and occasionally pretend to be on an archaeological expedition through a temple of doom or on the hunt for the holy grail.

