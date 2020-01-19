Infamous X-Rated Cartoon Fritz The Cat Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

I believe in what I am drawing. What adult animation means to me is not tits and ass, but the right to animate any subject or idea you have and let the ratings fall where they may. All I wanted to do was animate the things I thought about and not the dolls they thought about.

[…] When I first got to Hollywood to do the production of Fritz the Cat in 1970, I was greeted by a full page ad in Variety from about 50 well known Hollywood animators who told me I was destroying the Disney image and should go home. I didn’t know who these guys were because I was from New York, so I threw the ad away.