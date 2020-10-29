Insidious 5 Confirmed With Patrick Wilson Directing
The next instalment of the Insidious horror film franchise will be directed by its former leading actor Patrick Wilson.
Blumhouse Productions, the company behind the successful horror series have not only announced a fifth movie is on its way, but it’ll be directed by star of the first two, Patrick Wilson (Hard Candy, Watchmen, Aquaman).
Wilson will be appear on-screen in the upcoming flick, too, alongside Ty Simpkins who also appeared in the first movie and its sequel as his and on-screen wife Rose Bryne’s son.
‘I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious instalment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, Wilson revealed, according to ComicBook.
He went on to describe how, while returning to the Lamberts’ story, it will ‘deal with the consequences of their choices’.
‘Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into The Further we go,’ he shared.
The original 2010 movie, directed by Aquaman helmer James Wan and written by Leigh Whannel (who recently directed and wrote The Invisible Man), spawned three sequels: Chapter 2 (2013), Chapter 3 (2015), and The Last Key (2018).
The new film is set to focus on the Lamberts’ son, Dalton (Simpkins), as he starts college.
Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, said:
One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting, and good.
I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.
All movies were box office hits, with the first taking an impressive $99 million, $161 million for its sequel, and $112 million and $167 million for the subsequent movies, after costing relatively little to make.
Insidious 5 is scheduled for cinema release some time in 2022.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, horror, movies