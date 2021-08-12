Instagram Apologises For Removing Pedro Almodóvar Nipple Film Poster

PA

Instagram has apologised for removing the cinematic poster for Parallel Mothers from its platform.

Pedro Almodóvar is a director and screenwriter who creates films that focus on melodrama, irreverent humour and complex narratives. However, the iconography used to promote his new film, which explores the parallel lives of two mothers over their first and second years raising their children, proved to be controversial.

The Spanish-language film used a poster that focused on a nipple. In accordance with its own guidelines, Instagram removed the content for ‘violating our anti-nudity policies’. However, the social media platform has now back-tracked its decision.

In a statement given to AP News, Instagram said:

However, we make exceptions to allow nudity under certain circumstances, including when it is a clear artistic context. Therefore, we have restored the posts that share Almodóvar’s movie poster on Instagram, and we truly regret any confusion caused.

Check out the poster, designed by Javier Jaén, below:

Speaking about the poster, designer Javier Jaén explained that during the creation of the image he was conscious it may break social media rules. Although this was a consideration, the art was more important.

Jaén noted:

[Almodóvar] told me that he had made films with posters his whole life, long before Instagram, and he would keep doing so after Instagram, too.

The likes of Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón will star in the upcoming film.

Parallel Mothers will open the Venice Film Festival on 1 September.