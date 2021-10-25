unilad
Internet Shocked At Man’s Perfect Chris Rock Impression For Thanos Audition

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Oct 2021 18:55
Internet Shocked At Man's Perfect Chris Rock Impression For Thanos Audition@nate.meeker/TikTok

A man’s viral impression of Chris Rock auditioning for Thanos has been described as ‘unreal’.

Back when The Avengers first teased the Mad Titan’s hunt for the Infinity Stones in 2012, he was actually played by Damion Poitier in his brief side-eyed appearance in the post-credits scene.

It wasn’t until Guardians of the Galaxy that we first heard Josh Brolin’s inimitable drawl as Thanos, at the start of his tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic villain. If only the folks at Disney heard this guy’s impressions first.

Nate Meeker (@nate.meeker) shared a video to TikTok of his impressions of a number of actors doing an audition for the role of Thanos. We open with Michael J. Fox, clearly stemming from his beloved character of Marty McFly from Back to the Future, saying, ‘You’re not the only one cursed with knowledge, Doc.’

There are other impressive ones in the clip, such as Jason Bateman, Owen Wilson and notably, Michael Cera. ‘It’s just super weird, you know, because… I’m inevitable, man,’ he says for the latter Superbad star.

Thanos I am InevitableMarvel Studios

Out of them all, it’s easily his impression of Rock that stands out. ‘I could simply snap my fingers, and they would all cease to exist,’ he says, almost perfectly capturing the comic’s voice.

It’s been viewed more than 12.3 million times, with thousands of comments praising his impressions. ‘The Chris Rock impression is unreal!’ one user wrote. ‘Chris Rock was extremely impressive dude!’ another commented. ‘I am surprised Marvel let this leak considering how they keep things under wraps,’ a third joked.

Topics: Film and TV, Chris Rock, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Now, Thanos, TikTok

