Isabelle Fuhrman Shares First Look At Orphan Prequel Isabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman has shared the first look at the prequel to the chilling horror film, and things look set to get messy.

The original 2009 film starred Fuhrman as a young Estonian girl adopted by a family who were naive to her haunting history.

It was soon revealed their new daughter wasn’t so young after all, and was in fact an evil woman intent on tearing the family apart.

Orphan Dark Castle Entertainment

More than a decade later, Fuhrman is back in a prequel titled Esther. The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures from the set of the film in the final days of shooting, depicting what looked like the world’s worst razor advert, as she showed her face covered in shaving foam and blood.

Fuhrman wrote:

shaving cream showers and a whole lot of fake blood… this is our last week on #esther

Isabelle Fuhrman shares pictures from Orphan prequel Isabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

According to ScreenRant, the prequel will follow Esther as she escapes from a psychiatric facility in Estonia and heads to America, where she impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy couple.

Considering it’s a prequel to Orphan, the new film will require a now-23-year-old Fuhrman to look even younger than she did when she posed as a parentless child in 2009. Creators will reportedly use a combination of forced perspective shots and makeup to help de-age the actor and make her appearance as a devious child more convincing.

Isabelle Fuhrman shares pictures from Orphan prequel Isabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

Esther is directed by The Boy’s William Brent Bell and is based on a script by David Coggeshall, who also worked on Scream: The TV Series.