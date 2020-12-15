unilad
Advert

Isabelle Fuhrman Shares First Look At Orphan Prequel

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Dec 2020 14:01
Isabelle Fuhrman Shares First Look At Orphan PrequelIsabelle Fuhrman Shares First Look At Orphan PrequelIsabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman has shared the first look at the prequel to the chilling horror film, and things look set to get messy. 

The original 2009 film starred Fuhrman as a young Estonian girl adopted by a family who were naive to her haunting history.

Advert

It was soon revealed their new daughter wasn’t so young after all, and was in fact an evil woman intent on tearing the family apart.

OrphanOrphan Dark Castle Entertainment

More than a decade later, Fuhrman is back in a prequel titled Esther. The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures from the set of the film in the final days of shooting, depicting what looked like the world’s worst razor advert, as she showed her face covered in shaving foam and blood.

Fuhrman wrote:

Advert

shaving cream showers and a whole lot of fake blood… this is our last week on #esther

Isabelle Fuhrman shares pictures from Orphan prequel Isabelle Fuhrman shares pictures from Orphan prequelIsabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

According to ScreenRant, the prequel will follow Esther as she escapes from a psychiatric facility in Estonia and heads to America, where she impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy couple.

Considering it’s a prequel to Orphan, the new film will require a now-23-year-old Fuhrman to look even younger than she did when she posed as a parentless child in 2009. Creators will reportedly use a combination of forced perspective shots and makeup to help de-age the actor and make her appearance as a devious child more convincing.

Advert
Isabelle Fuhrman shares pictures from Orphan prequel Isabelle Fuhrman shares pictures from Orphan prequelIsabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

Esther is directed by The Boy’s William Brent Bell and is based on a script by David Coggeshall, who also worked on Scream: The TV Series. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

Joe Biden ‘Will Be Removed One Way Or Another’, Alex Jones Tells Pro-Trump March
News

Joe Biden ‘Will Be Removed One Way Or Another’, Alex Jones Tells Pro-Trump March

Gym Owner Facing $1.2 Million In Fines After Refusing Lockdown Rules
Life

Gym Owner Facing $1.2 Million In Fines After Refusing Lockdown Rules

YouTube Is Down As Google Experiences Mass Outages Worldwide
Technology

YouTube Is Down As Google Experiences Mass Outages Worldwide

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, horror, Now

Credits

Isabelle Fuhrman/Instagram and 1 other

  1. Isabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

    @isabellefur

  2. ScreenRant

    Orphan Movie’s Esther Actress Returns In Prequel Set Photo

 