Isabelle Fuhrman Will Return As Esther In Orphan Prequel

Isabelle Fuhrman is set to reprise her role as creepy Esther in the upcoming prequel to 2009 horror movie, Orphan.

For those who need their memories refreshing – although this really isn’t the sort of movie you forget in a hurry – Orphan is about a woman with with proportional dwarfism who masquerades as a nine-year-old orphan, worming her way into the lives of a grieving family.

Parents Kate and John Coleman (Peter Sarsgaard and Vera Farmiga) welcome Esther into their home and hearts as their own daughter, but it soon becomes apparent that there is something very, very wrong going on with their newly adopted ‘child’.

The news of Fuhrman’s return was first reported by Variety. As of yet, not much is known about the plot, but no doubt we can assume that, with Esther lurking about, something chilling will be going on.

Fuhrman will reportedly also work as associate producer, with William Brent Bell (The Boy) set to direct the movie from a script by David Coggeshall. Dark Castle Entertainment and Entertainment One will reportedly mount production, which is said to be ‘imminently underway’.

Dark Castle’s Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin will produce alongside James Tomlinson, with the original movie’s screenwriter, David Leslie Johnson, serving as an executive producer with Jen Gorton. Josie Liang is set to oversee the movie for Entertainment One.

Although Orphan received mixed responses at the time, viewers were left shocked and enthralled by the terrifying premise and it remains a firm Halloween favourite to this day.