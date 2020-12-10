Isla Fisher Threatened To Never Speak To Sacha Baron Cohen Again Over Borat Joke

Isla Fisher Sacha Baron Cohen PA Images

Isla Fisher was so frustrated over a joke in Borat 2 that she threatened to never speak to Sacha Baron Cohen again.

For those who are unaware, the Wedding Crashers actress wasn’t just moaning about the movie to one of her fellow colleagues – Fisher is married to the comic.

It’s hard to imagine what it must be like being with the man who brought Ali G, Borat and Bruno to life, but Fisher seems pretty happy – apart from when she’s annoyed over decisions with his jokes.

Check out the interview with Fisher below:

Fisher recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new Disney+ film Godmothered, in which she stars alongside Jillian Bell.

The host turns the conversation towards Fisher’s marriage to Baron Cohen, what it’s like to be with him and how involved she is in his creative process.

She explained: ‘Well, luckily Jimmy he doesn’t tell me when he’s going to do the super-dangerous stuff until he’s done it. It’s not a normal question of… did you pick of the dry cleaning? Or… what did you shoot today? It’s like… luckily, he’ll say [he] went to a gun rally or [he was] almost arrested.’

Sacha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher PA Images

Fisher revealed she gets to see every cut of the movie, and sometimes she gets a bit carried away with how much she cares about the movies. ‘I like to be involved. I watch all the cuts of his movies. I mean, I’m sure my husband will tell you I get a little too opinionated,’ she said.

Fisher continued: ‘There’s actually a joke in this latest Borat one, in the debutante ball scene. I found it so funny, it’s my favorite joke. I was so attached to it. It was in the final cut, it was in all the cuts. And then finally when it comes to the last minute edit, he takes it out!’

Borat Debutant Amazon Studios

She went on: ‘And I was like… Babe, you know, you gotta put this joke back in. This is so funny, it’s my favorite joke. And he’s like explaining to me that for the pathos, that it’s really important that there’s not a joke in this moment and he didn’t feel the joke was that original. And I’m, like, getting more and more head up.’

Fisher grew so agitated that she said: ‘I won’t be able to speak to you again unless you put this joke back in!’ However, with a laugh she added that they’re ‘still married’ and conceded it was the right decision in the end.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.