Calling all horror fans: You can now watch the first instalment of Stephen King’s IT from the comfort of your own couch, courtesy of Netflix.

Yup, the spooky and supernatural film adaptation of the 1986 classic novel is now available on the streaming service for your viewing pleasure (or pain, depending on how you feel about horrors).

Set in the summer of 1989, IT sees a group of bullied kids who joined together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which appears as the infamous clown.

In case you’re in need of a reminder, here’s the trailer for the 2017 release:

The synopsis for IT Chapter One reads:

Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

IT stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell and Finn Wolfhard, with Andy Muschietti in the director’s seat and screenplay by Chase Palmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman.

The horror is currently sitting at 86% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and 84% for Audience Score, with the critics’ consensus saying the film is ‘well acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core’.

IT Chapter One is available to stream on Netflix now.