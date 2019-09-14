It Director Wants To Make Supercut Movie From Chapter One And Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve already watched It Chapter Two and are feeling sad about the fact it’s over, don’t fret.

Advertisements

Although yes, it is over and you’ll never again experience the exact excitement you felt as you waited – popcorn in hand – to see what tricks (or treats) director Andy Muschietti had in store for you, you might be able to replicate it.

That’s because the director has revealed plans to make a supercut made up of footage from both the recent sequel and the record-breaking first chapter.

Advertisements

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Muschietti said he’s ‘not done’ with the It adaptation, something he said the studio ‘probably doesn’t know’.

He explained:

We’re in talks with the studio to make a supercut, which is basically the two movies edited together with all the material that is not in the released versions. And yeah, there are a couple of scenes that I want to shoot to make this a new experience.

The director went on to say his ‘special edition’ supercut would use all of the deleted scenes which were lifted from both chapters. Not only that, but he will also add two sequences he is yet to shoot – one of which will come directly from Stephen King’s novel.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Muschietti confirmed that, while he wants to remain ‘a little cryptic’ about it, ‘one thing is from the novel and the other thing is not’.

Advertisements

The running time for the first chapter was 135 minutes, with the second chapter clocking in at a 165 minutes – a total of 300 minutes, or five hours – although Muscietti estimates the supercut will be extended to approximately six and a half hours.

The director has a few words of advice for those attempting to watch it:

People can choose how to see it, all in one or, you know, making little pauses. Or bingeing! Maybe it’s divided in episodes. People now, they binge a series for 10 hours of viewing, so it wouldn’t surprise me.

Incredible. And with It Chapter Two scoring the second highest opening weekend for a horror movie of all time – clawing in $91 million from US audiences over the course of its box office weekend – there’s no doubt this supercut will be just as highly anticipated.

Advertisements

Warner Bros. Pictures

Particularly because its predecessor remains the only horror movie ever to open with over $100 million; there’s no doubt the director is hoping to recreate this with the supercut.

It Chapter Two is now in cinemas.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]