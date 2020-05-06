It's 16 Years Today Since Rachel Got Off The Plane Warner Bros.

It beautifully wrapped up a 10-year-long love story that captured the hearts of millions all over the world and remains one of the most iconic TV scenes in history.

Advert

Did she get off the plane? SHE GOT OFF THE PLANE!

It’s hard to believe it has been a whole 16 years since Friends writers decided that Ross and Rachel would finally get back together for good, and this time they certainly weren’t on a break.

It's 16 Years Today Since Rachel Got Off The Plane Warner Bros.

The Last One, also known as The One Where They Say Goodbye aired on May 6, 2004, and drew in 52.5 million viewers in the US alone, and all these years later, I challenge anyone to get through it without crying more than Chandler after he ‘opened a gate’.

Advert

The eagerly-anticipated final instalment of the 10-season-strong sitcom saw Erica giving birth to Monica and Chandler’s twins, Joey losing the chick and duck in the foosball table and Pheobe prompting a full plane walk-out after telling Rachel there was something wrong with the left phalange.

But, while all the characters were getting ready to sign off for the next chapter of their lives, without question the best thing to come out of the finale was the reunion of Ross and Rachel, whose relationship played an integral role to the series right from the pilot episode.

It's 16 Years Today Since Rachel Got Off The PlaneIt's 16 Years Today Since Rachel Got Off The Plane Warner Bros.

Perhaps the best thing about Ross and Rachel’s relationship is that it was realistic. They didn’t fall in love and live happily ever after, like characters on TV shows so frequently do.

They had to deal with break-ups, hectic work schedules, the girl from the copy place, Pheobe’s hot bald friend, Mark, Julie, Paolo, Emily the ‘British chippy’, falling pregnant, drunk hook-ups and even drunker marriages in Vegas.

But, they never tried to force their way back together, even after the birth of Emma, which is what made their natural progression so much more special.

It's 16 Years Today Since Rachel Got Off The Plane Warner Bros.

I know I’m not alone in thinking the romance storyline between Rachel and Joey was ridiculous, but it did serve its purpose in keeping Ross and Rachel apart just that little bit longer, to make their reunion all that sweeter.

Advert

For die hard Friends fans like me, the finale didn’t just signal the end of a TV show, it signalled the end of a significant chapter of life. Or, at least that’s how it felt at the time. In reality, it was never over, because thanks to DVD collections and endless repeats on TV and now Netflix, Friends is – and always will be – timeless.