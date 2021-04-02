It’s Adam Scott’s Birthday, So Here’s To One Of The Funniest Scenes In Movie History

Sony Pictures Releasing

On Adam Scott’s birthday, we celebrate cinematic perfection: his Sweet Child O’ Mine acapella in Step Brothers.

In lieu of throwing him a f*ckin’ Catalina wine mixer, fit with Brendan and Dale on the stage performing Time To Say Goodbye, we took a look back at one of the funniest scenes that not only Scott has produced, but movies overall.

Step Brothers has an abundance of laugh-out-loud moments – Boats N’ Hoes, the drum set, the collapsing bunk bed, POW! – but the pièce de résistance comes with the introduction of Brendan’s brother Derek, and his all-singing, hoity-toity Pop Idol family.

We’ve just left Brendan and Dale’s bedroom after a night of sleepwalking, where they’re told Derek will be arriving shortly. ‘My little brother’s an even bigger asshole than you are,’ Brendan says.

Cut to the Range Rover. Scott’s Derek says: ‘Right gang, let’s really nail it this time. One, two, one, two, three, four,’ before bursting into Guns N’ Roses’ classic song.

Moment-to-moment, it’s captivating, whether it’s the raw sass of the young boy nailing his solo or Kathryn Hahn’s effortless contribution to the rendition. Of course, the highlight comes from Scott, who soon chimes in with, ‘Bowm, bowm, I’m Deeerek and I can sing hiiiigh like thiiiis! And I can sing hiiiiiiiigh!’

A near-crash later, an exclaimed ‘Jesus!’ and ‘Oh, woah woah, sweet love of mine,’ and you’ve just witnessed movie history.

It’s one of three trademark Scott musical moments in his career. Another comes in Step Brothers during a flashback to a school talent show, where he rallies his friends to bully his brother by singing: ‘Brendan has a mangina, Brendan has a mangina.’

We then see him lip-syncing to Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby. ‘I’m killing your brain like a poisonous mushroom… deadly!

The third moment is entirely unrelated to Step Brothers, and actually rather wonderful. In the season finale of Big Little Lies, his character Ed Mackenzie takes to the stage at a talent show to perform Elvis Presley’s The Wonder of You for Madeline (Reese Witherspoon). No comedic value, just a really beautiful scene.

Sorry to unveil the true big little lie – Scott didn’t actually sing in any of these clips, unlike Will Ferrell at the (f*ckin’) Catalina wine mixer. It’s unknown who’s actually behind those pipes in Step Brothers, but the HBO show’s tune was performed by Villagers.

But that doesn’t affect how hilariously composed the scene is, from start to finish. Happy birthday Adam, hopefully Dane Cook is on pay-per-view tonight.

Step Brothers is available to stream on Netflix now.