It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released

Interstellar was released on November 7, 2014, which means for most of us, it’s been seven years since we first had our minds blown by the sci-fi epic.

Or has it actually only been one hour?

If Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece taught us anything, it’s that time is nothing but a construct. So while we might find ourselves on planet Earth, where 61,368 hours have passed since Interstellar‘s release, elsewhere in the universe, it could be anywhere from 2 minutes to 200 years.

On Miller’s planet, for example – the infamous water planet orbiting the black hole Gargantua where the Endurance first splashes down – one hour is equal to seven Earth years, meaning Interstellar was actually only released 60 minutes ago.

Luckily, most of us will probably never experience the time slippage Cooper, Romilly and the rest of the crew had to come to terms with, but the Miller hour-anniversary has been causing a stir on social media as people once again attempt to get their heads around the famously mind-bending timelines.

‘Christopher Nolan is obviously an insane genius… but for mere mortals, he should’ve added time stamps in Interstellar,’ one person joked on the anniversary.

‘It’s been 1 hour since Interstellar was released! (We waited 7 Years for this meme)’ another user tweeted.

Since the release of Interstellar Nolan has continued to explore the idea of time in increasingly complex ways, so check back in in another seven years to see if we’ve managed to make sense of the plot of Tenet.

