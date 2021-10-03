unilad
It’s October 3rd, Celebrate Mean Girls Day In The Most Fetch Way

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Oct 2021 11:12
Today is October 3rd, i.e. one of the most important dates in Mean Girls fans’ calendars.

Famously, this is the day that marks one of Cady Heron’s (Lindsay Lohan) most significant early encounters with forbidden crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett).

For anyone who may need a reminder, the classic scene begins with Cady’s all-seeing voiceover duly documenting, ‘On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was’.

Then, with comical repetition, Aaron can be heard asking Cady what day it is, to which she replies, with barely disguised excitement, ‘It’s October 3rd.’

In an endlessly quotable movie filled with sharp, witty dialogue, this seemingly banal exchange has stood the test of time, being ripe for meme-ing.

Now, this October 3rd happens to fall on a Sunday, meaning many people won’t be able to toast it in the most traditional way: being awkward in front of your work or school crush.

However, there are of course still various fun, and very fetch, ways in which you can give a nod to this most auspicious day.

Obvious choices include going to the mall wearing something suitably noughties, or ‘vintage’. Of course, as we all know, on Wednesdays we wear pink so perhaps choose a different colour if you want to stay in the clique.

You could also throw a Mean Girls movie night, complete with hot dogs, rainbow cakes and maybe even a Mean Girls quiz to separate the mathletes from the plastics.

Of course, no party would be complete without plenty of Mrs George’s happy hour cocktails. Seeing as we’d rather you did it in the house, feel free to throw a little alcohol in there.

For hardcore fans, October 3 regularly sees screenings and other such Mean Girls events popping up across the world. For example, today the Tokyo Tea Rooms in Canterbury, UK, will be hosting a Mean Girls Brunch, while Boulin Acres in Austin will hold a special watch party.

