ITV Announces New Drama Based On Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe
Following the success of its true crime drama Des, ITV is creating a new programme about the infamous Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe.
Sutcliffe is a British serial killer who was convicted of murdering 13 women, and attempting to murder seven more, between 1975 and 1980.
Sutcliffe, now aged 74, initially targeted young women and girls in residential areas, before focusing his attention on sex workers in Leeds and Bradford. In 1981, he was convicted and sentenced to a whole life order. It’s thought he is currently being held at Frankland Prison, Durham, UK.
The upcoming series is provisionally called The Yorkshire Ripper, and will be written by George Kay and directed by The Crown and White House Farm director Paul Whittington.
Speaking about the new series, ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said:
This promises to be a definitive look at this infamous case, and will be sensitively dramatised for ITV by this formidable team, who have a proven track record in bringing these true stories to screen.
Willow Grylls, executive producer for The Yorkshire Ripper, added, ‘George Kay’s beautifully nuanced scripts shines a light on a case that defined the second half of the twentieth century and continues to cast a long shadow.’
The story will be based on Michael Bilton’s book Wicked Beyond Belief: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, which was published in 2003.
Kay will focus his scripts on the lives of Sutcliffe’s victims, the families and friends they left behind and the how it affected police officers and detectives behind the investigation, Prolific North reports.
Director Paul Whittington said, ‘By placing the victims, their families and the survivors at the heart of this story, George has crafted an excavation of British social history that goes far beyond the infamy.’
He continued:
His writing sensitively reveals and humanises the untold number of lives devastated by these crimes, and powerfully exposes the enduring legacy of the failings of the biggest manhunt in British criminal history.
This is a vital story about class prejudice, pervasive and entrenched societal sexism and women simply not being heard that still has relevance today.
Kay himself added, ‘This is not the story of a Ripper who hailed from Yorkshire, but the story of how Yorkshire was ripped apart.’
A release date and cast for the new drama are yet to be announced.
