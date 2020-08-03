ITV Granada Reports Presenter Tony Morris, Dies Aged 57
ITV Granada Reports presenter Tony Morris has died at the age of 57.
Morris died on Saturday, August 1, while at Bury Hospice after being diagnosed with kidney cancer last year. His daughters Natalie and Rebecca were by his side at the time of his death.
Morris had worked on Granada Reports for 17 years and had continued to appear on the programme until just a few weeks ago.
During his career, Morris won two BAFTAs for his journalistic work and helped Granada Reports become the first regional news programme to win the award. The fist BAFTA came in 2007 for his coverage with co-presenter Lucy Meacock on the Morecambe Bay Cockle Picking tragedy, while the second came in 2013 for their coverage of the Independent Panel into the Hillsborough Disaster.
Tributes have been rolling in for the longstanding presenter, with his co-presenter of 17 years leading them.
Meacock said, via ITV News:
He was without doubt one of the most humble, kind and funny people I have ever met, and he would often make me laugh till my sides ached.
I am so very, very sad and my heart goes out to his daughters Nat and Becky. A smile from Tony Morris always brightened everyone’s day and certainly brightened up the whole of the North West for 17 years.
She added that he was a ‘wonderful interviewer and first class journalist’.
Lucy West, Head of News, ITV News Granada Reports, also paid tribute to the late journalist.
She said:
Tony was a remarkable man; first and foremost he was an amazing dad to his two daughters and our thoughts are with his family. A brilliant presenter and journalist who could disarm the most challenging of guests. Tony led our viewers through some of the darkest of days, yet he was always able to offer some reassurance and warmth.
Prior to working at ITV, Morris worked for BBC’s North West Tonight.
In addition to his journalistic work, Morris worked alongside several charities and organisations; in particular he worked with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Born in Portsmouth, Hampshire, Morris came from a disadvantaged background and spent most of his childhood in foster care.
Michael Jermey, Director of News and Current Affairs at ITV, described Morris’s death as a ‘great loss in news broadcasting.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
