unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

ITV Runs ‘Stand With Diversity’ Advert In All National Newspapers Following Ofcom Complaints

by : Lucy Connolly on : 19 Sep 2020 13:44
itv stands by diversity 1itv stands by diversity 1ITV

ITV has shown solidarity with dance group Diversity once more after more than 24,000 people complained to Ofcom about its Black Lives Matter performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The former BGT winners returned to the show on September 5 with an extremely poignant and powerful routine honouring the BLM movement, which at one point saw dancer Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a man dressed as a police officer – echoing the killing of George Floyd.

After tens of thousands complained about the performance, ITV stood by its decision to broadcast the routine in a statement that described the performance ass ‘an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020’.

Advert

Now, the TV channel is doubling down on its support for the dance troupe by running a ‘Stand With Diversity’ advert in all national newspapers.

The advert features a photo from Diversity’s performance, which the broadcaster has captioned: ‘We are changed by what we see. Just as we are changed when we are seen.’ Towards the bottom of the image, a message reads: ‘ITV. Stand with Diversity’.

Advert

More to follow…

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: Film and TV, Adverts, Diversity, ITV, Newspapers, Racism

 