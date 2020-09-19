ITV Runs ‘Stand With Diversity’ Advert In All National Newspapers Following Ofcom Complaints

itv stands by diversity 1 ITV

ITV has shown solidarity with dance group Diversity once more after more than 24,000 people complained to Ofcom about its Black Lives Matter performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The former BGT winners returned to the show on September 5 with an extremely poignant and powerful routine honouring the BLM movement, which at one point saw dancer Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a man dressed as a police officer – echoing the killing of George Floyd.

After tens of thousands complained about the performance, ITV stood by its decision to broadcast the routine in a statement that described the performance ass ‘an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020’.

Now, the TV channel is doubling down on its support for the dance troupe by running a ‘Stand With Diversity’ advert in all national newspapers.

The advert features a photo from Diversity’s performance, which the broadcaster has captioned: ‘We are changed by what we see. Just as we are changed when we are seen.’ Towards the bottom of the image, a message reads: ‘ITV. Stand with Diversity’.

