J.K. Rowling Teases Brand New Harry Potter Sequel

Warner Bros./@jk_rowling/Twitter

On the very same day the book for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child came out in summer 2016, I was flying back from Spain and all I could think about was rushing to the airport WH Smith and grabbing myself a copy.

Advertisements

I’m not even ashamed to admit it. I spent the rest of the day reading and left all my sand covered clothes unpacked until the following day. Suddenly, I was ten years old again, flipping through the pages greedily while not really wanting the story to end.

Now J.K. Rowling has dropped a hint which has made me go full nerd all over again, with the suggestion there could well be a Harry Potter sequel in the works.

Advertisements

Warner Bros.

J.K. has previously insisted Harry’s story is all wrapped up neatly, with two-part play The Cursed Child being a final, theatrical farewell to her beloved characters.

However, the Twitter queen has now dropped a Blasting Curse of a tweet which strongly points towards there being some sort of unspecified update on The Cursed Child.

Alongside an image of the sinister dark mark, the legendary children’s author tweeted:

Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild

Naturally, her fiercely loyal fanbase went wild over this mysterious tweet, which popped up after the writer had taken a few months away from Twitter.

Advertisements

One person squealed:

TELL US MORE PLEASE.

Another sighed:

Oh my god. If this means what I think it means… You gave us a true gift in Cursed Child and no one can take that away. The play will always be the thing.

Getty

Many fans speculated this tweet alluded to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child potentially being made into a film, however this theory has been shot down by Broadway representatives.

Advertisements

According to Entertainment Weekly, these representatives have confirmed there is no truth to these rumours:

I can confirm that these rumors are absolutely NOT TRUE. The show has not changed ownership. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions in London, Broadway and all around the world. Warner Bros. has always been a valued partner of Cursed Child since its inception. Their role has not changed.

There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie… https://t.co/iGoKf7cGSO — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2019

The official Twitter account for Pottermore has also confirmed there isn’t a movie in the works, however they have hinted at ‘something exciting’ being on the cards:

There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie…

I’m intrigued…

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]