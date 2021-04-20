Jack Black Praised For His Body Positive Attitude After Touching Scene From School Of Rock Resurfaces

Paramount

School of Rock may be 18 years old and all the kids in it now full-on adults, but Twitter reminded us how ahead if its time it was – notably when it came to body-shaming and weight issues.

Jack Black leads the 2003 musical comedy about a down and out musician that infiltrates a private school as a substitute teacher, in order to help a class of kids discover their inner musical talents.

Advert 10

Despite there being messages and some incredible musical efforts and jokes abound, one moment that resonates today ended up going viral on Twitter this week, after one user shared a clip of a particularly touching scene.

Paramount Pictures

‘This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line,’ read a tweet, that’s had over 69,000 retweets and some 402,000 Likes.

‘Because I’m fat,’ the video begins, as Tomika opens up to Dewey about being apprehensive about performing.

Advert 10

He then goes on to pep talk her awesome talent: ‘You’ve got something everybody wants, you’ve got talent, girl!’

Using the legendary Aretha Franklin as an example of an extraordinary, talented woman, he then goes on to ask her if she knows who else ‘has a weight issue’, before saying: ‘Me. But once I get up on stage and start doing my thing people worship me! Because I’m sexy – and chubby – man!’

The scene ends with Tomika asking why he doesn’t just go on a diet, and Black has a great answer we can all relate to: ‘Because I like to eat, is that such a crime?’

Advert 10

It’s great to see movies promoting body positivity, especially when Hollywood is so finely tuned to lean, muscular, and physically attractive stars, that anyone who fails to conform to this is somehow seen as less valid.

So, hurrah to School of Rock and its awesome message to anyone feeling body conscious.