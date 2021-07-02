Jackass Crew Dice With Death As They Join Discovery Channel’s Shark Week

Discovery

On July 11, a very special episode of Shark Week will see the Jackass cast perform stunts with predators.

Discovery’s Shark Week is beloved by many, as it provides insight and specials on one of the sea’s most revered predators for a whole seven days.

This year, the show will embrace a new twist as the roster of stuntmen and adrenaline-seekers from Jackass ‘dial-up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain’.

The synopsis, published by Entertainment Weekly, reads, ‘Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages.’

The crew will seemingly test out dangerous shark myths with the help of Dr Craig O’Connell.

Exactly what the Jackass crew will get up to is unclear, but Steve-O has said, ‘We went all out for our Jackass’ Shark Week special, and there were consequences. Safe to say it’s going to be a hit!’

Fans will enjoy seeing their favourite stuntmen return to television before they make their big-screen comeback later this year.

The filming of Jackass 4 has been rocky and saw Bam Margera make angry statements about the cast after he was removed from the production.

Some Shark Week purists are not convinced by this high-stakes collaboration. One comment noted, ‘Remember when Shark Week was about education and not mindless garbage and fear-mongering?’ while others echoed a similar sentiment.

Whether you can’t wait to see stunts with sharks or just want to find out more about the underwater predators, the show will air on Discovery on June 11 at 10pm ET/PT.