Jackass Crew Post Touching Tributes To Ryan Dunn On 10th Anniversary Of Death

It’s been 10 years since Jackass star Ryan Dunn tragically passed away aged just 34, and this weekend his friends and co-stars marked the anniversary by paying their own touching tributes on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Steve O shared a photo of himself with fellow stuntmen Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy and Ehren McGhehey gathered around Dunn’s grave.

He captioned the post: ‘I can’t believe it’s been ten years since we lost Ryan Dunn. We love and miss you so much, brother.’

Dunn died in a car accident on June 19, 2011, alongside passenger Zachary Hartwell, shortly after leaving a bar in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Toxicology reports found that Dunn, who was driving, had a blood alcohol level twice that of the state’s legal limit, with a subsequent police report stating the car was likely travelling at speeds of up to 140mph prior to the crash.

Shortly after his death, co-star Bam Margera paid a tearful tribute to his friend, saying ‘He was the happiest person ever. The smartest guy. So much talent and he had so many things going for him. It’s just not right. It’s not right…. It was the worst phone call I’ve ever got in my life – waking up to that.’

Jackass 4, the first of the series since Dunn’s death, is set to be released in October. In 2019, Chris Raab (Raab Himself) acknowledged that filming a new Jackass without Dunn would be ‘sort of weird,’ with the late star having been ‘a huge part’ of the series’ success.