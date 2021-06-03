Jackass Director Jeff Tremaine Claims Bam Margera Threatened To Harm His Kids

PA Images

Jackass director Jeff Tramaine has been granted a restraining order against Bam Margera, after the star reportedly sent him increasingly disturbing and threatening messages about his kids.

A judge issued the temporary order, which requires Margera to stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine and his family and to stop contacting them, after the director claimed Margera’s behaviour had left him fearing for his and his family’s safety.

According to legal documents, Margera began a campaign of harassment against Tremaine after he tried to stage an intervention in February over the star’s addiction and mental health struggles. Tremaine says Margera didn’t show up to a virtual meeting arranged to discuss his sobriety, and has been both publicly and privately attacking him ever since.

TMZ has shared a series of texts allegedly sent by Margera to Tremaine, including one in which he tells the director, ‘I’m gonna kill you in one motherf***ing punch. Be brave for once in your p***y life.’

In another message, Margera reportedly went on to directly threaten Tremaine’s kids, writing, ‘Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f***ing contract before [you’re] not safe anywhere.’

The documents also include a text conservation allegedly between Margera and another person who warns him that his messages could be taken as threats. In response, Margera reportedly wrote, ‘It is a f***ing threat from the bottom of my heart.’

News of the restraining order first emerged just days after Margera attacked the Jackass crew in a rant on Instagram, posting, ‘So, my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… not all of them, I love all of them and I love them back, but it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.’

His accusations were disputed by co-star Steve-O, who commented on the post saying, ‘Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple.’

Margera was reportedly fired from Jackass 4 after refusing to attend rehab for substance abuse issues. Speaking to GQ, who confirmed the firing, his co-star Johnny Knoxville said, ‘We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.’

