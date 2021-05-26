Jackass Director Jeff Tremaine Files For Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

So, my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… not all of them, I love all of them and I love them back, but it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.

So, I feel like my family has done f*cking everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a f*cking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine, Big Brother, and CKY has started it.