Jackass Director Jeff Tremaine Files For Restraining Order Against Bam Margera
Jeff Tremaine, the director of the Jackass movies, has just filed for a restraining order against Bam Margera.
At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly what led to this action being taken. However, it follows many months of tension between members of the Jackass team, with various conflicting accounts emerging about the goings on behind the scenes of the upcoming Jackass 4.
Earlier this year, Margera, who has been in rehab multiple times for substance abuse, said he’d been sacked from the latest Jackass movie after refusing to comply with contract-mandated rehab.
Margera, 41, was one of the stars of the original hit MTV series, lending his stunt and skateboarding talents throughout the show’s 2000 to 2002 run. He was also part of the first three Jackass films.
The news of the restraining order, TMZ reports, comes just days after Margera took to Instagram to lay into Tremaine and his long-time co-star Johnny Knoxville, claiming they had treated him badly.
Margera said:
So, my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… not all of them, I love all of them and I love them back, but it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.
So, I feel like my family has done f*cking everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a f*cking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine, Big Brother, and CKY has started it.
Co star Steve-O responded to Margera’s rant in the comment section, disputing this version of events:
Bam — the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life.
Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.
In a recent interview with GQ, Knoxville said:
We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs… We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.
Court documents cited by The Blast show Tremaine has requested a judge order Margera to stay away from him following accusations of harassment. However, it’s unclear what Margera allegedly has done.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Bam Margera, Jackass, Now, Steve-O