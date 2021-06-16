unilad
‘Jackass’ Director Wins Long-Term Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jun 2021 07:49
Jeff Tremaine has been granted a restraining order against Bam Margera for three years.

The Jackass director was initially granted a temporary restraining order against Margera at the beginning of the month; the former Jackass star was told to stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife and two children.

This order has since been extended to three years. In addition to keeping a physical distance from Tremaine and his family, Margera isn’t allowed to contact them in any way.

Bam Margera (PA Images)PA Images

The restraining order comes after Margera sent messages to the Bad Grandpa director, where he reportedly threatened the 54-year-old and his family, TMZ reports.

An example of one of the messages he received given in court documents read:

Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f*cking contract before your not safe anywhere [sic].

Despite the tension that’s risen between Margera and Tremaine, Margera once expressed his love for the director. He said in February, ‘The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff f*cking Tremaine, I love him.’

The comments came as part of the 41-year-old’s first public statement about being removed from Jackass 4. In the first of his social media rants, Margera said he’d been subject to sobriety tests while filming the movie and described it as ‘f*cking hell’.

He further told people to not watch the film, which is due to hit cinemas in September, if they cared about him.

Bam Margera , Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine at Jackass 3D premiere (PA Images)PA Images

Margera has also taken aim at Johnny Knoxville in recent months and alleged that he, and the other members of the Jackass family, had ‘betrayed, abandoned, and rejected’ him.

Knoxville later responded during an interview with GQ, in which he was asked if Jackass was ‘responsible for exacerbating his friends’ struggles.’

He replied:

I think each of us was responsible for his own actions. And when someone’s struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don’t. Yet.

‘We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it,’ Knoxville added.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

