unilad
Advert

Jackass Forever Gets Insanely Dangerous First Look

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Jul 2021 16:49
Jackass Forever Gets Insanely Dangerous First LookPA Images/@jackass/Instagram

The kids are back! Jackass Forever hits cinemas this year, and we’ve got our very first look.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Jackass boys hit our screens for a cirque du carnage, vomit, poop and everything in-between, if we’re excluding Bad Grandpa and Action Point.

Advert

Amid controversy around Bam Margera’s removal from the film, very few details were known about the fourth film beyond a few new cast members and some tidbits from Steve-O. Now, we don’t just know the title, but we’ve been given a sneak peak of what to expect.

Jackass Forever was officially announced via the launch of a new Instagram. ‘We’re back! Sure, a little bit older and a whole lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser,’ the account wrote.

The first images from the movie tease some of the bits: one features surfer Sean McInerney in a spot of bother with a snake; another shows Dark Shark and Ehren McGhehey staring down a tarantula; and another has Johnny Knoxville doing what he does best – getting flipped by a bull. Another ludicrous image shows Knoxville flying through the air from a cannon.

Advert

Steve-O was initially fearful of filming a fourth Jackass film. ‘I thought going into Jackass 4, after everything we’ve been through, and everything we’ve built, all it takes is one stupid f*cking accident to just erase it. Just turn it all into a negative. To be like.. oh, these f*cking dumb assholes. What did you f*cking expect? But we went ahead and f*cking did it,’ he told GQ.

Jackass Forever will hit cinemas on October 22. Its first trailer is due to drop on July 20. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Leaked Conservative MP Group Chat Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Marcus Rashford Message
News

Leaked Conservative MP Group Chat Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Marcus Rashford Message

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’
Life

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

Footage Of Gareth Southgate Consoling Denmark Players After Euro’s Loss Is Praised Online
Sport

Footage Of Gareth Southgate Consoling Denmark Players After Euro’s Loss Is Praised Online

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Jackass, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

GQ

  1. GQ

    Johnny Knoxville’s Last Rodeo

 