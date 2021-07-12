Jackass Forever Gets Insanely Dangerous First Look

PA Images/@jackass/Instagram

The kids are back! Jackass Forever hits cinemas this year, and we’ve got our very first look.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Jackass boys hit our screens for a cirque du carnage, vomit, poop and everything in-between, if we’re excluding Bad Grandpa and Action Point.

Amid controversy around Bam Margera’s removal from the film, very few details were known about the fourth film beyond a few new cast members and some tidbits from Steve-O. Now, we don’t just know the title, but we’ve been given a sneak peak of what to expect.

Jackass Forever was officially announced via the launch of a new Instagram. ‘We’re back! Sure, a little bit older and a whole lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser,’ the account wrote.

The first images from the movie tease some of the bits: one features surfer Sean McInerney in a spot of bother with a snake; another shows Dark Shark and Ehren McGhehey staring down a tarantula; and another has Johnny Knoxville doing what he does best – getting flipped by a bull. Another ludicrous image shows Knoxville flying through the air from a cannon.

Steve-O was initially fearful of filming a fourth Jackass film. ‘I thought going into Jackass 4, after everything we’ve been through, and everything we’ve built, all it takes is one stupid f*cking accident to just erase it. Just turn it all into a negative. To be like.. oh, these f*cking dumb assholes. What did you f*cking expect? But we went ahead and f*cking did it,’ he told GQ.

Jackass Forever will hit cinemas on October 22. Its first trailer is due to drop on July 20.