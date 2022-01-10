Jackass Forever Just Dropped Chaotic Final Trailer

Paramount Pictures

The official trailer for Jackass Forever has just been released.

The ‘final trailer’ for the latest instalment of the film series – starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve O and Chris Pontius – teases a film filled with the ‘gnarliest sh*t ever’, and jokes how the world ‘waited for what felt like forever’.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film is set to feature some of the group’s best stunts yet, with fake walls, explosions, slip-and-slides, and even venomous snakes.

The movie looks as chaotic as ever and urges fans to ‘grab your friends and laugh your asses off’.

Paramount Pictures states:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on February 4 in jackass forever.

The trailer ends with the warning, ‘The stunts in this movie were performed by professionals, so neither you nor your dumb little buddies should attempt anything form this movie.’

Fans of the show have since flooded to social media in excitement over the upcoming release. One noted, ‘This is gonna be the funniest movie in a long time.’

Another wrote:

I’m going to love watching this. But it will never be the same without Bam and Ryan Dunn.

A third commented, ‘I’m so hyped for this!!!’

Jackass Forever is set to hit screens on February 4.

