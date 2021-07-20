Jackass Forever’s First Trailer Is Finally Here

Paramount Pictures

The kids are back: the first trailer for Jackass Forever is finally here.

It’s been more than 10 years since we watched Steve-O ascend to the sky in a bungee toilet in the Poo Cocktail Supreme, Preston Lacy serve up a Sweatsuit Cocktail and Johnny Knoxville wallop Bam Margera with a High-Five. Memories make us want to go back there, but time moves on.

Fear not, for the boys are back with fresh blood, hilarious pranks and ridiculous, gnarly stunts. Jackass will live forever.

Here’s the first trailer for Jackass Forever:

Jackass Forever stars Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England, alongside new cast members Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney, Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes.

While it’s unclear where the franchise will go afterwards, it’s Knoxville’s final contribution. ‘You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around,’ he told GQ.

Given the amount of time that’s passed since the previous film, the tragic death of Ryan Dunn and recent drama with Margera, the stars were surprised to be making another one. ‘I honestly thought the ship had long since sailed, and I was kind of okay with that. Every movie that we ever made was the f*cking last one. And not just the last one, but declared as the last one,’ Steve-O said.

‘I thought going into Jackass 4, after everything we’ve been through, and everything we’ve built, all it takes is one stupid f*cking accident to just erase it. Just turn it all into a negative… but we went and f*cking did it,’ he added.

Jackass Forever will hit cinemas on October 22, 2021.