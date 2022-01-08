Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville Earns Entry Into WWE Royal Rumble

WWE/Alamy

Johnny Knoxville is bringing Jackass to the WWE, having successfully gained entry to the Royal Rumble.

On New Year’s Day, Knoxville posted a video to Instagram announcing his goal to compete in the WWE Royal Rumble, set to take place on January 30. ‘I wanna do something else, something big… that’s right, I wanna make a run for the rumble,’ he said, believing it’s ‘laughable’ anyone on the roster could throw him over the ropes.

It was big talk, but he’s already walked the walk on Smackdown. It’s now official: Knoxville will compete in the men’s Royal Rumble later this month.

Knoxville first appeared backstage where he faced off with Sami Zayn, who told him he was unqualified and didn’t deserve to take part. Later on, following Zayn’s loss to Rick Boogs, Knoxville slipped into the ring and threw him over the ropes, earning his entry into the brawl.

At the time of writing, he’s set to take on Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory.

‘It was a real pleasure to dump low achieving loudmouth @samizayn over the top rope tonight on #smackdown. Can’t wait to dump more ‘superstars’ over the top rope at @wwe Royal Rumble. It’s on!!!’, he wrote on Instagram.

‘Please do not sit anyone in the first four rows because if I have my way I’m going to be slinging ‘superstars’ into at least the 3rd. I know those are premium seats but again fan safety is my biggest concern. Also maybe you want to pad those front rows so the wrestlers don’t hurt their pretty little backs when I launch them over the top rope,’ he also joked.

Knoxville will also star in Jackass Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel due to hit cinemas on February 4.

