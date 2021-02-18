Jackass Team Trying To Help Bam Margera After Suffering Breakdown

PA

The Jackass team is reportedly trying to get help for Bam Magera, after he released a series of now-deleted videos on Instagram.

Magera claimed he was cut from the fourth instalment of Jackass, telling fans he’d had run-ins with director Jeff Tremaine and asking fans to send him money.

Now, those involved with the film are reportedly currently in ‘an effort to get Margera help again,’ a source told Variety.

‘I wrote them so many ideas, and if I’m not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him,’ he said in an emotional Instagram video last week.

‘But f*ck, man, I’m not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don’t go see their movie, because I will make mine way f*cking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Jackass was everything to me.’

The day after releasing the video, Bam told fans he realised he has ‘manic bipolar’, adding he would be seeing a specialist and his issues relating to the fourth Jackass film had been resolved. He also changed his stance on the film, saying, ‘It’s going to be f*cking awesome, and it’s going to be in a way where everyone wins in the end. So I love everybody’.

Although Jackass officials haven’t spoken publicly on the issue, sources say a wellness coach had been keeping an eye on Margera during the early filming of the movie, before he went reportedly missing, and later checked into a rehab facility in Florida.

Margera is a well-known staple in the Jackass movies, and even had his own show, Viva La Bam, in 2004 and 2005.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support.