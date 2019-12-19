Jackass To Return For Fourth Movie

Paramount Pictures

If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough: the Jackass crew are returning for a fourth movie.

It’s been a hectic few days for movie news. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has landed at a disquieting 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the long-awaited embargo for Cats has dropped, finally exposing the trauma that lies within.

In a world of political strife and widespread adversity, sometimes all you need is to watch a group of pals behaving like absolute idiots – luckily, the Jackass boys are back in town.

The lads were last seen all together in Jackass 3D, 2010’s dimension-warping exercise in juvenile, disgusting jollity that saw dildos and poo flying towards the viewers in three dimensional glory.

The group have appeared in two other movies (Jackass: The Movie and Jackass Number Two), coming off their hit MTV show, which ran for three seasons (there’s also a whole host of other content, such as The Lost Tapes, Jackass 2.5 and 3.5).

The show and films revolve around a group of guys who carry out pranks on each other and the general public – some are harmless, others are pretty rank.

When Jackass was on MTV, it was made up of nine core members: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña, and Preston Lacy. In the films, other prominent celebrities (such as actors and skateboarders) made appearances.

In the year after Jackass 3D‘s release, Ryan Dunn tragically died when his Porsche 911 GT3 veered off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames.

Since then, the only material to come out of the Jackass franchise was Bad Grandpa, a feature-length film starring Knoxville that was based on one of the cast’s famous sketches.

So far, the films have raked in more than $335 million at the box office – audiences love to see wonderfully fearless people hurting themselves in hilarious ways.

Reviewing Jackass 3D back in 2010, The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw wrote: ‘Why can’t non-Jackass films show this kind of energy, clarity, force and ingenuity?’

It’s unclear what form the new film will take, whether the original boys will make a return just like the good old days, or perhaps they’ll introduce a new, budding generation of Jackasses.

Very few details are confirmed about Jackass 4 at the moment – but, as per Deadline, we do know it’s expected to arrive on March 5, 2021.

