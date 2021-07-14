unilad
Jackie Chan Wants To Join The Communist Party of China

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Jul 2021 19:03
Jackie Chan Wants To Join The Communist Party of ChinaPA Images

Jackie Chan has expressed interest in joining the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The movie legend shared his thoughts on the country’s politics last week, where he declared support for the ruling party.

Chan also stated that he envied members of the CPC and said that he was proud to be Chinese.

Jackie Chan (PA)PA

The Rush Hour actor said, as per the South China Morning Post:

I also envy that you are Communist Party members. I think the Communist Party is just great, what the Communist Party says, what they promised, will always be delivered within a few decades.

‘I want to become a Communist Party member, thank you,’ Chan added.

While Chan seems eager to be part of the CPC, people on Weibo had other ideas. One person wrote on the Chinese microblogging site, ‘I have no doubt over his patriotism and professionalism, but his lifestyle… our party members need to set a positive example.’

Another said, ‘He’s probably not serious, he’s just acting on different occasions.’

Jackie Chan (PA)PA
The actor’s comments come after he attended the Communist Party’s centennial celebratory show at the Bird’s Nest National Stadium at the beginning of the month.

They also come after Chan was cast in the Epic Journey, a theatrical performance dedicated to celebrating the founding of the CPC, The Independent reports.

Chan has previously found himself in hot water when discussing politics after making comments about the country’s pro-democracy movement.

In 2009, he said, ‘I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not. I’m really confused now. If you’re too free, you’re like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also very chaotic.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

