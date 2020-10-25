Jackie Chan Won't Make American Action Films Anymore Because He Was Being Offered Same Roles PA Images/New Line Cinema

Film star Jackie Chan has vowed to stop making American movies because he keeps getting type-casted.

The legendary action hero, 66, may not have appeared in any big Hollywood movies recently, but that is not to say he’s not still incredibly active in the movie-making world: he’s just chosen to avoid them.

Advert

Speaking to Filmelier, the iconic martial arts expert revealed that he ‘never left America’, when talking about his so-called absence. The problem, he says, is that the could not ‘find the right script’ when it came to projects he liked the sound of.

rush hour New Line Cinema

Further into the interview, the actor says he was tired of being offered the same sort of roles and wished to get intro more serious and dramatic roles, rather than be stereotyped as the martial arts stunt guy.

Talking candidly about his desires to develop as a film star, Chan revealed that he wants his fans to see a different side to him, especially during his latter years.

Advert

‘I want to make sure that every year the audience can see so many different sides of Jackie Chan,’ he shared. ‘I would like audiences to consider me as an actor who can do action, not just as an action star. I don’t like to repeat myself.’

STX Entertainment

Chan’s last major American movie was 2017’s The Foreigner, opposite Pierce Brosnan. Chan rose to fame in a number of classic movies, including Drunken Master (1978), Police Story (1985), and Rumble in the Bronx (1995), where he first made an impact in America and was properly exposed to Western film audiences.

Perhaps his most famous role to English-speaking audiences was his appearance in the Rush Hour franchise, alongside Chris Tucker, in the action-comedy franchise.

Advert