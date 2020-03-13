Jake And Amy Are Having A Baby On Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Warning: Contains Spoilers

There will soon be a new little contender for the title of Amazing Human/Genius on Brooklyn Nine-Nine because Jake and Amy are having a baby.

Admittedly, it would take a few years before the new arrival was cunning enough to come up with the kind of deceptive plans we’ve seen in all the Halloween heists so far, but with Jake and Amy as parents there’s no doubt the baby would eventually earn the trophy – or cummerbund, plaque, or whatever kind of award they’re up to at that point.

Fans of the show will know the couple broached the topic of having kids during an episode in season six, and although it took some convincing – and a near-death experience involving a bomb – Jake (Andy Samberg) eventually admitted to Amy (Melissa Fumero) that he was open to the idea of being a father.

The matter was left open as season six came to an end, but season seven sees the Nine-Nine’s favourite little family start to grow.

Unfortunately, fans in the UK still have some time to wait before we get to see what’s in store in season seven, as the series isn’t back on our screens until March 26, but the latest season of the beloved comedy is well and truly underway in the US.

Jake and Amy’s attempts to get pregnant were the subject of episode six of season seven, titled Trying, with the description reading:

In an episode that takes place over the course of six months, Jake and Amy struggle to conceive a child and try experimenting with their sex lives.

As I haven’t had access to the new season yet, there’s no telling exactly what ‘experimenting with their sex lives’ means for the quirky couple. I mean, we all saw the lengths Amy went to on their honeymoon, when she dressed up as Holly Gennero from Die Hard.

Regardless of what they might have got up to in the bedroom, though, their efforts obviously paid off as Amy finally revealed a positive pregnancy test to Jake.

The official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account shared the happy news, much to the delight of all the show’s fans:

There’s no doubt the pair will be great parents, with Amy keeping her child’s life on track with the help of numerous binders and Jake sharing his childlike wonder and silliness with the youngster – not to mention the fact they’re both kick-ass members of the police department, so they’ll do a great job of keeping their child safe.

Hopefully Jake will get past his former concerns about fatherhood – I’m sure Boyle and Terry will be around to offer their assistance in that area- and we get to see a lot of the new arrival around the 99th precinct in the future!