Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking Patrick Swayze’s Iconic Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming remake of Patrick Swayze’s iconic action film Road House.

Released in 1989, the original Road House saw Swayze take on the role of bouncer Dalton, who is hired to work at one of Missouri’s rowdiest bars, The Double Deuce, but gets more than he bargained for when he finds himself attempting to protect the town from a corrupt businessman.

The film also starred Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott, and more than three decades on Swayze’s Dalton is still considered a favourite character for Swayze fans. However, MGM’s upcoming remake means the film will soon be getting a new look.

The project has been in the works for some time, according to Deadline, though initial plans to have Ronda Rousey in the lead role were ultimately shelved.

Now, sources have revealed to the publication that Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in the film, possibly under the direction of Doug Liman, who is known for The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow.

It’s currently unclear whether the Nightcrawler star would attempt to fill Swayze’s shoes by taking on the role of Dalton, or whether he will act as a completely new character in the film. Similarly, whether the film will be a straightforward remake or a modern take on the original remains to be revealed.

Either way, the possibility of both Gyllenhaal and Liman’s involvement raises questions about when the new Road House would go into production, as the actor is currently preparing to shoot The Interpreter, while Liman is working on the upcoming film Everest.

In spite of these potential delays, a draft for the remake has already reportedly been written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, and insiders told Deadline film executives view the project as a high priority and are already meeting with writers to rewrite a previous draft.

