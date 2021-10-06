Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’
Many of us non actors can’t help but think what it would be like to act out a sex scene with someone on set, with the potential for plenty of awkwardness.
Now, Jake Gyllenhaal has shed a little light on what it’s like to shoot intimate scenes in front of a whole cast and crew, reflecting on his time on the set of 2002’s The Good Girl.
In the comedy-drama, Gyllenhaal’s character Thomas ‘Holden’ Worther embarks on an affair with married shop worker Justine Last, played by the one and only Jennifer Aniston.
Opening up about this experience while on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal – who has previously revealed he had a ‘crush’ on Aniston – described the scenes:
[Filming the sex scene] was torture, yes it was. But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.
Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn’t turn me on.
Describing such scenes as being ‘oddly mechanical’, the 40-year-old Nightcrawler actor explained:
It’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.
Check it out below:
In order to help the choreography along, Gyllenhaal revealed that he and Aniston used a method known as the ‘pillow technique’:
The pillow technique was used. That was just pre-emptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.
I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion. She was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here’.
The pillow in this particular technique works as a buffer between actors, creating the illusion of contact, but without too much physical intimacy.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston
CreditsThe Howard Stern Show/YouTube
The Howard Stern Show/YouTube
Jake Gyllenhaal on Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston