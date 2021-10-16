Jake Gyllenhaal Savages His Own Career Joining In The Red Flag Trend

Alamy/Everett Collection/Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal’s contribution to the red flag trend has hilariously taken aim at his entire career.

Over the past week, your social media timelines have likely been full of red flags – no, not alarming or troubling tweets, but actual red flag emojis as thousands try and come up with their own spin on the meme. Essentially, you post a quote of something you’d see as a red flag in a relationship; for example, if someone told me Prisoners is a bad movie.

It was pretty much run into the ground within a day, but some funny efforts are still emerging, and Gyllenhaal’s post is easily among the best.

Sharing a collage of four characters in his filmography; clockwise from top left, Dr. Johnny Wilcox in Okja, Joe Baylor in The Guilty, Lou Bloom in Nightcrawler and Jimmy Livingston in Bubble Boy – he wrote, ‘This role would be perfect for Jake Gyllenhaal,’ alongside red flag emojis.

It would appear he’s alluding to the fact he’s played some pretty dodgy characters throughout his career; I mean, look at Mysterio in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’s basically a walking red flag from the beginning. Donnie Darko, in which he plays the eponymous, doomsday-obsessed teen, is another example.

He’s not a bad guy in Zodiac; he’s just hellbent on solving the mystery of the titular killer – but he skirts his responsibilities and puts himself in danger, so a few red flags there.

His Instagram post is on its way to one million likes, with fans praising him for playfully getting involved. ‘I thought it was a fan page post LMAOOO,’ one wrote. ‘The range is scary,’ another commented. ‘All I see is green flags,’ a third wrote. Basically, we all love Jake – now go watch Prisoners.