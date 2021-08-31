James Bond No Time To Die Final Trailer Arrives Ahead Of September 30 Release

Universal Pictures

The final trailer for No Time To Die has landed, with just one month to go until the much-anticipated film finally hits cinemas.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 has been delayed several times as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but is set to be released at long last on September 30, with the global premiere taking place two days earlier at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Advert 10

No Time To Die stars Craig alongside an all-star cast including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz, and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Watch the final trailer below:

Loading…

While details about the film have been kept tightly under wraps, it’s been revealed that the latest 007 instalment takes place five years after Bond has left active service, with Fukunaga promising the storyline will bring Craig’s time in the iconic role to an ’emotionally satisfying conclusion.’

Advert 10

The release of No Time To Die has been a long time coming for Bond fans around the world. The film was initially slated to hit screens in November 2019 but was pushed back to April 2020 following the departure of director Danny Boyle, before being postponed several more times after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of cinemas worldwide.

But, as today’s trailer promises, the wait is (almost) over.