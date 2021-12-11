James Bond Producer Responds To Next 007 Fan Theories
Spoiler warning for No Time To Die.
After No Time To Die shocked James Bond fans, one of the franchise’s producers has responded to theories for the future of 007.
The 25th Bond film marked Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the world’s favourite secret agent. For many people, he’s the best there’s ever been, bringing modern, brutal flair to Bond and even being afforded the opportunity to bow out respectfully, and ironically. He will be missed in the role.
While we still have all the time in the world, speculation has been rife for years over who’d replace Craig once his tenure in the tux came to an end. While the search has begun, don’t expect an announcement anytime soon.
Final spoiler warning for No Time To Die.
During a recent appearance on No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, Michael G. Wilson – who’s acted as a custodian of the character alongside Barbara Broccoli since 1995 – was quizzed on some theories for the future of Bond, including a suggestion that his daughter Mathilde, whom he shared with Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, could take up the mantle.
‘I think everybody’s got a theory and it’s great [as it] just shows you what affection they have for the character. It’s a cultural icon that they have a stake in the future on. I think nothing is ridiculous, they’re all valid,’ he said.
In our earlier interview with the producing pair, we asked if they had any ideas for the next Bond. Broccoli said, ‘I think… we’re aware of terrific talent out there in the world.’
‘We’re continually looking at talent for all kinds of roles, not just Bond. We like to canvas the people that are out there. Talent is one of the most exciting and exhilarating parts of being a film producer; discovering and working with talent. We’re always on the lookout for talented people,’ she added.
However, Broccoli has said in other interviews she doesn’t believe Bond should be played by a woman, so that pretty much rules Mathilde out.
