James Bond Producers Confirm Daniel Craig's Replacement Has Not Been Found Sony Pictures Releasing/PA Images

Daniel Craig’s replacement has not been found, the James Bond producers have confirmed.

There’s been rampant speculation over who will take on the mantle of 007 after No Time To Die, the 25th film in the series and Craig’s last stint as the world’s favourite MI6 agent.

However, despite rumours that Tom Hardy had been cast, the producers behind the franchise have debunked such claims. Nobody has been chosen, at the time of writing.

Daniel Craig Skyfall Sony Pictures Releasing

In a recent interview with Total Film, long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed they’ve yet to select a new actor to play the iconic role.

She explained, ‘I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.’

An earlier viral article from The Vulcan Reporter alleged that Hardy had been cast as the next Bond. ‘I expect the people who follow my scoops and know my credibility to help me with making this article stand out in comparison to the articles from the other news websites I mentioned earlier,’ the writer urged.

Tom Hardy Legend StudioCanal

However, while Craig’s tenure has seen some of the franchise’s greatest successes, with Casino Royale’s bold, violent debut and Skyfall’s billion-busting box office, fans shouldn’t expect more of the same from the next actor.

Broccoli continued: ‘It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person.’

Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson forged the perfect Bond for today’s generation: brutal, cold and far more realistic. While there’s been some notable dips in quality – looking at you, Quantum of Solace – Craig has seen a terrific era.

As for any notions over the next actor, Broccoli has maintained that a woman could never be James Bond, regardless of Lashana Lynch’s No Time To Die character allegedly taking on the mantle of 007. ‘We should create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman,’ she said.

Broccoli added: ‘He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned.’

No Time To Die will hit cinemas on April 2, 2021.