James Bond Villain Mads Mikkelsen In Talks To Replace Johnny Depp In Fantastic Beasts 3
Following Johnny Depp’s departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, former James Bond baddie Mads Mikkelsen is said to be in talks to replace him.
Depp was reportedly asked to resign from the role of Grindelwald after he lost a libel case with British tabloid paper The Sun, who called the actor a ‘wife beater’.
He took to Instagram to explain the situation to his eight million followers, where he wrote, ‘I wish to let you know what I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindel in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.’
Addressing his recent UK legal case, he called the judge’s decision ‘surreal’, and confirmed that he plans to appeal it.
Giving the verdict earlier this month, the judge said:
Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.
I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the over-arching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account.
Despite being asked to resign and only shooting one scene of the upcoming movie, Depp is reportedly still being paid his full salary.
With Depp’s abrupt departure, the iconic role of Grindelwald of course needed to be filled, and rumours are that James Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen is in talks to do so.
According to Deadline, Mikkelsen is on Fantastic Beasts director David Yates’ list to star in the third instalment. Sources told the publication the actor is in ‘early talks’ with Warner Bros.
Production for Fantastic Beasts 3 began on September 30 and, after the films initial release date was pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis, they’re keen to keep the ball rolling to ensure they reach the film’s new release date of July 15, 2022.
With this in mind, Yates is reportedly wanting to replace Depp as quickly as possible.
Other names that are apparently thought to be good to star as Grindelwald are The Crown’s Matt Smith, Claes Bang, Charlie Hunnam and Peaky Blinder’s Cillian Murphy, according to Digital Spy.
Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Johnny Depp