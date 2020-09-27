James Cameron Announces Avatar 2 Filming Is ‘A Hundred Percent Complete’
More than a decade after the release of the original film, Avatar director James Cameron has announced the sequel is ‘100% complete’.
Following its release in 2009, Avatar broke several box office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it held until the release of Avengers: Endgame last year. In spite of its success, fans of the film were left waiting when it came to a sequel, and it wasn’t until 2017 that work began on the motion capture segments for the follow up.
Though the coronavirus outbreak has caused delays to the film’s release, Cameron has now confirmed that Avatar 2 is at least finished filming, and thankfully Avatar 3 isn’t far behind.
Check out Cameron discussing the film with his Terminator buddy Arnold Schwarzenegger here:
The director spoke about work on the film with Schwarzenegger during the 2020 Austrian World Summit, explaining:
The day we deliver Avatar 2, we’ll just start working on finishing Avatar 3. So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting.
We’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10% left to go. We’re 100% complete on Avatar 2, and we’re sort of 95% complete on Avatar 3.
Cameron acknowledged that the creators were lucky to have chosen New Zealand as their production site, as its response to the outbreak means they are able to ‘operate, shoot and have a more or less normal life’ rather than being faced with continued disruption.
Motion capture work for the sequel was completed in 2019, CinemaBlend reports, with the team then moving to live-action production. Work was shut down in March, but Cameron and producer Jon Landau were able to restart filming in New Zealand in June.
Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release in December 2022.
