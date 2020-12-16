James Cameron Shares New Look Behind The Scenes On Avatar 2 20th Century Fox/James Cameron/Twitter

Avatar director James Cameron has shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of filming for Avatar 2.

More than a decade on from the first Avatar hitting cinemas, production is finally underway for its sequels and, from the looks of Cameron’s photos, it looks like they’re going to be pretty epic.

As it stands, the highly-anticipated sequel is set to be released December 2021.

Avatar 20th Century Fox

Sharing the pictures on Twitter yesterday, December 15, the Aliens director wrote:

The last set for 2020 filming —The Matador (a 50’ forward command boat) on a 16-ton, 360 degree motion-control base. Three Technocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels.

For those of you behind the times with all things Avatar, Avatar 2 has reportedly finished filming and, as of September, the third instalment was ‘95% complete’, according to Variety. That’s pretty impressive given that we’ve been battling a pandemic for almost a year.

There are going to be five films in the Avatar franchise, and Cameron mentions that the pictures demonstrate a day on the set of the Avatar sequels (plural), proving that the next part of the franchise is well on its way.

From 2021 onwards, there’s going to be a new Avatar movie every other year. According to Vulture, we’ll be getting the second movie on December 17, 2021; Avatar 3 on December 22, 2023; Avatar 4 on December 19, 2025; and Avatar 5 on December 17, 2027.

Sounds like Cameron has his work cut out for him, then.