James Corden Responds To Claims He Doesn't Drive Carpool Karaoke Car

Carpool Karaoke has been questioned recently after a video surfaced of James Corden not actually driving the car, something he’s now responded to.

CBS’s The Late Late Show, now on its sixth season with the Brit as host, famously features Corden doing Carpool Karaoke with an array of different stars including singers such as Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Adele and Britney Spears.

The segment consists of Corden driving his Range Rover with his guests in the car with him. As well as chatting to the stars in general, Corden sings some of their most famous songs with them, again, all while supposedly driving along.

James Corden Responds To Claims He Doesn't Drive Carpool Karaoke Car The Late Late Show/YouTube/CBS

However, fans of the show have questioned how real it is after someone posted a video to Twitter yesterday, January 23, of Corden’s car being toed along.

The eagle eyed twitter user said:

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn’t even driving!

The short clip has been viewed nearly 12 million times and has had over 100,000 retweets.

One disappointed fan of the show replied to the viral video:

All along I used to respect James Corden for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time: but now I feel betrayed. So even the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the rest was just a lie

Since the video has gone viral, the 41-year-old TV host has taken to Twitter to respond.

Yesterday evening, through The Late Late Show’s Twitter account, Corden jokingly said they ‘don’t even use a real car’ along with a picture of him and actor Samuel L. Jackson sat in front of a green screen reenacting a scene from Pulp Fiction.

Many fans have gone on to share pictures from them spotting Corden actually driving his car after all.

One girl shared a picture of when she saw Corden filming with One Direction where the Gavin and Stacey actor does appear to be properly behind the wheel.

Also putting peoples’ minds at ease was one of the show’s executive producers, Ben Winston.

Winston responded to a Buzzfeed article on the viral social media video:

Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a “stunt” as part of the Carpool – when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools… Safety is key!

Winston goes on to clarify that what he refers to ‘stunts’ are things like dance routines and things so told viewers to not ‘worry too much’.

So there you have it – not all faith in The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke is lost.

