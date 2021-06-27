James Corden Responds To ‘Racist’ Game Show Segment Accusations

PA Images/CBS

Earlier this month, James Corden came under fire for a segment on The Late Late Show that featured celebrities choosing between eating ‘gross’ food or answering difficult questions.

The recurring segment, called ‘Spill Your Guts,’ garnered cheap laughs by making celebrities eat supposedly ‘disgusting’ food. However, it was later revealed many of the dishes actually come from various Asian cultures, such as chicken feet or balut, common street foods in Southeast Asian countries.

Corden often described the food as ‘really disgusting’ or ‘horrific’. However, knowing the food’s origins, many were concerned the racial insensitivity was adding to the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the US. A petition to remove the segment from the show was subsequently created, attracting almost 50,000 signatures.

Corden has now addressed the issue, saying he intends to change the food used in the show, though it seems the segment will remain a feature of the show.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Corden said, ‘We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods. As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.’

According to Corden, the type of food used in the segment is changed depending on the guest playing the game. ‘You know, look, in the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers. Do you know what I mean?’ he added.

Kim Saira, the person who created the petition and spoke about it on TikTok, said, ‘Not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.’

‘At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air,’ she added. Saira told Insider, ‘It goes to show that Asian Americans and [sic] allies are tired of our cultures being mocked, or being at the butt ends of jokes.’

