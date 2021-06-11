James Corden Slammed For Racist Game Segment
James Corden has been slammed for the recurring ‘Spill Your Guts’ segment on his Late Late Show, which many regard to be racist against Asian people.
For anyone who doesn’t know, the game Spill Your Guts involves Late Late Show guests being offered food that is supposed to be ‘gross’. Guests have the option of either eating the food or answering difficult questions, with the joke being how supposedly disgusting these menu items are.
However, it’s understood that many of these dishes actually come from various Asian cultures, with items such as balut, centuries-old eggs and chicken feet having previously been served up on the show.
In the past, Corden has referred to such items, which are eaten by many Asian people, as ‘really disgusting’ and ‘horrific’, sparking concern amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
A petition to have the segment changed or removed completely has now gained more than 12,000 signatures at the time of writing.
Petition organisers are also calling for a formal apology statement from Corden on his show – complete with ‘steps he will be taking to do better in the future’ – and for funds to be donated to Asian American organisations that work to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses.
As per this petition:
In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.
The media holds so much influence: according to Wikipedia, the Late Late Show averages over 650,000 viewers per episode. That means, 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are ‘disgusting’, or ‘horrifying’. Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives.
The petition continues:
We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air.
One of those signing the petition commented, ‘Seeing my cultures food used as a joke is offensive and lazy. Make better jokes,’ while another wrote, ‘I stand with the Asian Community.’
Analysis released by California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism back in March, which looked at hate crimes in 16 major US cities, found that that although such crimes decreased by 7% overall in 2020, crimes targeting Asian people soared by almost 150%.
You can sign this petition for yourself here.
Featured Image Credit: CBS/PA Images.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, James Corden, Now
CreditsChange.org and 1 other
Change.org
Remove "Spill Your Guts" Segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism
Anti‐Asian Hate Crime Reported to Police in America’s Largest Cities: 2020