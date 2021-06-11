James Corden Slammed For Racist Game Segment

In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.

The media holds so much influence: according to Wikipedia, the Late Late Show averages over 650,000 viewers per episode. That means, 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are ‘disgusting’, or ‘horrifying’. Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives.