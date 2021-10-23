James Corden To Become UK’s Highest-Paid Presenter After ‘Signing Multi-Million Pound Deal’
After ‘signing a multi-million-pound deal’, comedian and The Late Late Show host, James Corden, is set to become the UK’s highest-paid presenter.
The 43-year-old may have first started off in shows such as Gavin and Stacey, but he is now on track to be the highest-earning TV personality in Britain, after he reportedly signed a two-year £15 million deal.
Corden has presented The Late Late Show for six years, but his deal with CBS expires next year.
However, US TV chiefs are keen to keep the star, due to the millions of views he has brought in from segments of the show, such as Carpool Karaoke.
If the deal does come through, Ant and Dec will be overtaken by Corden as the UK‘s top-paid TV personality, Metro reports.
An insider from the Los Angeles television industry told The Sun that Corden is CBS’s ‘guy’ and that the company has ‘no plan B’.
They stated:
He is one of the faces of the network, he fronts a massively successful show and drives lots of traffic to them online. The figures that are being discussed are around £15m for two years.
That may sound a lot, but James brings so much to the table for CBS. Unlike his rivals, his online segments, including Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk Musical, are huge global web hits, making huge revenues on top.
Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment, confirmed the company’s ‘love’ of Corden, saying that the presenter ‘has been doing a terrific job’.
However, she noted that the company ‘don’t comment on the status of negotiations’.
