James Corden Wants To Be As Ripped As The Rock By 2022

James Corden says he wants to be as ripped as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson by 2022.

The 42-year-old Gavin and Stacey star joined WW, the group formerly known as Weight Watchers, in an effort to have a healthier lifestyle and ‘be better’ for his children and family.

The talk show host recently spoke to Oprah Winfrey as part of a special Zoom call for WW’s Facebook page. ‘My wife is planning a little circuit for us after this, so we do it together,’ he said.

Corden said: ‘We do these weights and little runs and I moan about it constantly. In a year’s time we are all going to be so ripped. It will be crazy. I will be like The Rock.’

He continued: ‘As a man, it’s historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you’re on a diet, or it’s not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health.’

He added: ‘Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn’t matter what you look like, and all those things. I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say… I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better.’

Corden earlier said he no longer wanted to ‘wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes… I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family.’