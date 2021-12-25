James Franco to be deposed over alleged Amber Heard affair

Alamy

James Franco will be deposed over an alleged affair with Amber Heard, according to a new report.

The Pineapple Express star has been the subject of controversy ever since being accused of inappropriate and sexually exploitative behaviour back in 2018, with allegations of abusing his power and removing actors’ plastic guards during sex scenes. He recently responded to Seth Rogen saying he didn’t plan to work with him going forward.

He also admitted to sleeping with students from his acting school in a new interview, which sparked immediate backlash.

According to Page Six, Franco has been served as part of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, coming after his libel ‘wife-beater’ loss to The Sun last year. The suit takes issue with a Washington Post op-ed, penned by Heard in 2018, in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Franco will reportedly be questioned over whether he had an affair with Heard while she was married to Depp, and if he saw the alleged bruises on the Aquaman star’s face. Franco was handed the subpoena after footage emerged from May 2016 believed to be showing him in an elevator with Heard a day after her fight with Depp, the alleged origin of her alleged black eye.

While Heard’s lawyers have claimed Franco lived in the building at the time and the pair were only riding the elevator together, Depp’s attorneys have argued this is a lie. They starred together in 2016’s The Adderall Diaries.

Depp said he filed the lawsuit to ‘not only to clear my name and restore my reputation, but to attempt to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson’.

The trial is set to commence in April next year.

