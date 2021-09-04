James Gandolfini’s Son Left Everyone On Sopranos Prequel In Tears With Touching Tribute To His Dad

PA Images/HBO

Cast and crew members of the upcoming Sopranos prequel movie were left in tears after the son of the late James Gandolfini paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad.

Gandolfini perfectly brought to life the character of Tony Soprano in the long-running drama series The Sopranos, which concluded in 2007 just a few years before the actor’s passing in 2013.

Advert 10

More than a decade on from the series finale, Michael Gandolfini stepped into his father’s shoes to play a young version of his character in The Many Saints of Newark, which is set to be released next month.

HBO

The iconic role will mark Michael’s first major performance, and while he has admitted it was the ‘toughest decision [he’s] ever had to make’, he has expressed how grateful he was to be given the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Director Alan Taylor recalled one particular occasion on which Michael paid tribute to his father during an interview with Empire, explaining how the young actor expressed his thanks while the cast and crew were having dinner one night.

Advert 10

PA Images

He commented: ‘At one point, [Michael] stood up and said, ‘I want to thank everyone for doing this because it was a chance to say hello to my father… and goodbye again.’ There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.’

Set in the 1960s and 1970s, The Many Saints Of Newark will follow the young Soprano as he grows up amid the 1967 Newark riots. The film has been written by series creator David Chase and will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max October 1.