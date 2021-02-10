James Gandolfini's Son Prepared For Sopranos Prequel By Recording Hours Of Tony Soprano Dialogue Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO

Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, recorded four hours of his dad’s dialogue as Tony Soprano to prepare for the prequel.

The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor and set for release later this year, is a prequel movie to HBO’s classic mobster series.

His father passed away in 2013, and soon Gandolfini will step into his most beloved character’s shoes. In order to prepare for the role, he revisited hours of Tony Soprano’s dialogue.

Prior to auditioning, the 21-year-old watched the first season of the show. ‘It was really hard to watch my dad. I recorded four hours of his monologues with Melfi and walked around New York with them constantly, constantly, constantly playing in my ear,’ he told Vanity Fair.

Growing up, he’d never watched The Sopranos. ‘My dad didn’t want me to see Tony Soprano – the violence, the angry, the mean. Of course I was on set and would visit him in his trailer, but I had never watched the show… I never knew Tony Soprano. I only knew my dad,’ he explained.

Explaining what to expect from the young Tony, Gandolfini said: ‘The Tony Soprano we know has this beautiful vulnerability underneath and this rough exterior, but what if we flip that on its side and you watch a creative, hopeful, kind, curious kid get whittled down and formed into what he has to be?’

The Many Saints of Newark is described as ‘an origin story through the eyes of Dickie Moltisanti, Christopher’s father’. Alessandro Nivola stars as Dickie, alongside Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jon Bernthal, among others. It’s set for release on September 24 this year.